Maharashtra polls: Independent candidate injured in stone pelting in Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Stones were hurled on the car of independent candidate Suresh Sonawane in Gangapur assembly constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday evening.
He sustained a minor injury on the head in the incident that took place at 7:30pm, a senior police official said.
"Stones were hurled by an unidentified person on the car of Sonawane near Lanji village under Waluj police station limits. He received medical aid immediately," Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Bagate told reporters.
Three teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.
Maharashtra polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. PTI AW BNM