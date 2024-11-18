Advertisment
National

Maharashtra polls: Independent candidate injured in stone pelting in Gangapur

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Stones were hurled on the car of independent candidate Suresh Sonawane in Gangapur assembly constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday evening.

Advertisment

He sustained a minor injury on the head in the incident that took place at 7:30pm, a senior police official said.

"Stones were hurled by an unidentified person on the car of Sonawane near Lanji village under Waluj police station limits. He received medical aid immediately," Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Bagate told reporters.

Three teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

Advertisment

Maharashtra polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. PTI AW BNM

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe