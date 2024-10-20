Maharashtra polls: Jewellery worth Rs 3.91 cr seized from car at interstate border in Gondia

Gondia, Oct 20 (PTI) Jewellery worth Rs 3.91 crore was seized from a car in Maharashtra's Gondia district amid the Model Code of Conduct enforced for the state assembly elections, an official said on Sunday.

Surveillance teams and the Amgaon police intercepted the vehicle at a checkpost near Malhi Naka on the interstate border on Amgaon-Lanji Road on Saturday night, the official said.

He said the gold jewellery was in a bag inside the Chhattisgarh-registered vehicle on its way to Madhya Pradesh.

When the concerned person failed to give a satisfactory reply to queries made by the authorities, the valuables worth Rs 3.91 crore were seized, the official added.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI COR ARU