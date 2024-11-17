Maharashtra polls: Ladki Bahin Yojana a game changer, says MP CM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana is a game changer, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Mohan Yadav said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the November 20 assembly polls, he said people are well aware of the hollow promises of the Congress.

The party's fake narratives during the Lok Sabha polls were rejected in the assembly polls in Haryana, where the BJP retained power for a third straight term, Yadav said.

"We had a mandate in 2019 in Maharashtra but Uddhav Thackeray formed an alliance with the Congress," he said referring to the undivided Shiv Sena breaking its ties with BJP after the last assembly polls and forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a game changer. Wherever we are in power, we continuously work to empower women. Under Ladli Behna Yojana, in MP we are giving Rs 1250 to women per month. We have given 11 instalments so far. In Maharashtra this figure is Rs 1500 and it will rise to Rs 2100 after we retain power," he said.

The Eknath Shinde government has helped students pursue higher education, while women are getting 50 per cent concession in bus travel, Yadav said.

The BJP won multiple times in MP and Gujarat due to a large number of welfare schemes, he added.

He said no one should have a problem with Sanatan Dharma as it is the religion of humanity. PTI AW BNM