Maharashtra polls: Latur district records 67.03 pc voting

Latur, Nov 21 (PTI) The Latur district recorded a voter turnout of 67.03 per cent across its six assembly constituencies in the Maharashtra elections, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

At 69.92 per cent, the Latur Rural seat recorded the highest turnout in the district during the elections on Wednesday, while Latur City saw 62.74 per cent voting, the lowest among the six constituencies.

The turnout figures in the other constituencies are: Ahmadpur at 68.71 per cent, Udgir (67.11 per cent), Nilanga (65.75 per cent) and 68.88 per cent in Ausa.

To attract voters, innovative booths were set up across the districts, promoting tree plantation, bamboo cultivation, wildlife conservation, and environmental awareness, officials said.

Advertisment

Elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly were held on Wednesday. As per the provisional figures provided by the Election Commission, an estimated 65 per cent of voting was recorded in the state. PTI COR NR