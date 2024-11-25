Maharashtra polls: Mahayuti halts 'Constitution change' narrative, wins lion's share of SC-ST seats

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) The Mahayuti won 21 of 29 Scheduled Caste-reserved and 21 of 24 Scheduled Tribe-reserved seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls, results of which were announced on November 23.

The ruling alliance's sweep of these seats comes just months after the Lok Sabha polls during which the Maha Vikas Aghadi led a campaign that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was aiming to win over 400 seats in order to change the Constitution and end reservations for SCs and STs.

Of the 21 ST-reserved seats the Mahayuti won, 10 went into the kitty of the BJP, six to the Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and five to Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

For the MVA, the Congress managed to win two of ST-reserved seats while one went to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In 2019, the BJP-led NDA won 12 of these 24 seats, while nine went to the then United Progressive Alliance, which had the Congress and undivided NCP as its main constituents. The remaining three were bagged by CPM, Prahar Janshakti Party and an independent candidate.

In 2019, the BJP and undivided Shiv Sena were the main constituents of the NDA in the state. The two parties broke their alliance some months later after the assembly polls.

Of the 21 SC-reserved seats won by the Mahayuti in 2024, nine went to the BJP, five to the Shiv Sena and six to the NCP. One seat was won by Jan Surajya Shakti.

The MVA, which comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (SP) managed to emerge victorious on eight SC-reserved seats in the November 20 assembly polls.

Of these, the Congress bagged four, while the NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) got two each.

In the 2019 assembly polls, the NDA and UPA had emerged victorious on 13 SC-reserved seats each, while three were won by smaller parties and independents.

For the NDA, the BJP was victorious on eight seats while its ally Shiv Sena bagged five. That year the NCP won seven seats and Congress six as part of the UPA. PTI PR BNM