Maharashtra polls: MVA in tatters as allies fight each other in key constituencies

New Delhi: In the bustling political landscape of Maharashtra, the coalition known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising senior leaders Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, is witnessing what could be the beginning of its end. As the state gears up for assembly elections, the coalition's unity has crumbled, revealing deep fissures and prompting observers to question its governance capabilities.

Unresolved Seat-Sharing Sparks Tension

The heart of the discord lies in the unresolved negotiations over seat-sharing. With the deadline for candidate nominations fast approaching, the rift has widened, particularly between the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's faction. Congress leaders have floated the idea of using the "Sangli pattern," a strategy where candidates are chosen to potentially split opposition votes, in several constituencies. Despite Sharad Pawar's attempt to remain above the fray, his influence seems to be waning, with reports indicating his candidates are being marginalized in some areas.

Candidates in Direct Opposition

An unusual scenario has emerged where members of the same coalition are directly competing against each other. In constituencies like Paranda, South Solapur, Deegars, and Miraj, MVA parties have fielded opposing candidates. For instance, in Deegars, Congress's Manikrao Thackeray is up against Uddhav Thackeray's ally, Pawan Jaiswal. Similarly, in Miraj, Mohan Wankhede from Congress is in a head-to-head contest with Tanaji Satpute from Thackeray's faction. This internal competition is not just limited to these areas; it's a widespread issue within the coalition, further exacerbated by allegations of seat selling by Sanjay Raut, which has only deepened the mistrust.

The fallout from these decisions has led to unrest among local leaders, particularly within Congress, where dissatisfaction over candidate selection has sparked protests and violent reactions like stone-pelting, demanding changes or reconsideration of candidates.

Smaller Allies Feel Sidelined

The tension isn't confined to the major parties. Smaller allies like the Peasants and Workers Party and the Samajwadi Party have voiced their frustrations over seat allocations. Feeling sidelined, these parties have decided to go solo, with Samajwadi leaders like Akhilesh Yadav announcing candidates in constituencies where they believe they have a strong voter base, such as Malegaon Central and Dhule City. This move underscores a significant failure within the MVA to integrate and respect its smaller partners, mirroring the very criticisms they've levied against their political adversaries.

Internal Disputes and Strategic Errors

The internal dynamics took a dramatic turn with a public fallout between Congress President Nana Patole and Sanjay Raut. The contention was over the premature declaration of Uddhav Thackeray as the chief ministerial face, a move that broke from traditional practices and stirred dissent within Congress ranks. This incident, along with the impact of the recent Haryana election results, where Congress faced setbacks, has significantly weakened the party's position within the alliance, emboldening Thackeray and Pawar factions to push forward their own agendas.

MVA's Fragile Existence

Despite its previous successes, particularly in the Lok Sabha elections, the MVA is now teetering on life support. The introduction of new players like AIMIM and the potential involvement of AAP in certain constituencies add layers of complexity and competition, diluting the MVA's once formidable presence. The coalition's stability is under threat as independent candidates, often with prior affiliations to the MVA, enter the electoral fray, potentially fragmenting the vote further.

Leadership's Grip Loosening

Sharad Pawar, traditionally seen as the glue holding diverse political elements together, appears to have lost his commanding grip over the coalition. His inability to mediate effectively has been highlighted by Rahul Gandhi's dramatic exit from a crucial meeting, signaling internal discontent and a possible shift in power dynamics.

Mahayuti's Strategic Edge

In stark contrast, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has shown a masterclass in political strategy and unity. By carefully managing their internal dynamics and ensuring no significant fallout, they've positioned themselves as a unified and formidable force against the backdrop of MVA's disarray.

As Maharashtra heads into its election cycle, the MVA's struggles paint a picture of a coalition at a crossroads, with its future as uncertain as the political alliances it once promised to uphold. The unfolding scenario will not only define the electoral outcome but could also reshape the political landscape of one of India's most politically influential states.