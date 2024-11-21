Maharashtra polls: Nashik records 69.12 pc voting

Nashik, Nov 21(PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra registered a voter turnout of 69.12 per cent across its 15 assembly constituencies in the state elections, as per the official figures.

Dindori constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 78.05 per cent during the polls held on Wednesday, while Nashik West saw only 56.71 per cent voting, the lowest in the district.

The voting figures in other constituencies are: Nandgaon 70.76 per cent, Malegaon Central 69.88, Malegaon Outer 67.75, Baglan 68.15, Kalwan 78.43, Chandwad 76.93, Yevla 76.3, Sinnar 74.85, Niphad 74.12, Nashik East 58.63, Nashik Central 57.68, Nashik West 56.71, Deolali 63.39 and Igatpuri 76.33, the official figures shared by the election authorities.

Of the total 50,61,185 voters, 34,98,258 exercised their franchise. Of them 18,41,381 were men, 16,56,829 women and 48 others. PTI COR NP