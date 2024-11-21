Maharashtra polls: NCP (SP) nominee seeks repoll in 122 booths in Parli, alleges malpractices

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh on Thursday accused the workers of rival parties of indulging in poll-related malpractices like bogus voting, in Parli constituency in Maharashtra's Beed, and demanded repoll at 12 sensitive polling booths.

In the Parli constituency, Deshmukh contested against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde of the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In a press conference held a day after the assembly elections, Deshmukh alleged, "Bogus voting took place at 122 sensitive booths. Only one person was found voting at each of these booths and a few goons were called to vandalise the voting machines." These goons belonged to the rival candidate, whom the police department also supports, he claimed.

"While all this happened, a case was registered against my supporters and eight of them were arrested," said.

Democratic process was not followed during voting in Parli, Deshmukh said.

Voting should be freshly conducted in 122 sensitive booths, he said.

A CCTV camera was disabled at a polling booth in Dharmapuri. Only ink was applied to people's fingers, while someone else was casting vote for them, he claimed.

Deshmukh said that in terms of "bullying and terror", Parli has left Bihar far behind. PTI AW NP