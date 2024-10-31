Maharashtra polls: OBC vote may be key in Ghansawangi, which includes Maratha quota epicentre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) OBC voters hold the key in Maharashtra's Ghansawangi assembly seat, which also contains Antarwali Sarati, the epicentre of the Maratha quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange, as per observers.

Ghansawangi is part of Jalna district, which is in the state's Marathwada region, where the effect of the quota agitation saw the decimation of the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi winning seven out of eight Lok Sabha seats.

The seat has been represented by senior NCP (SP) leader and former state minister Rajesh Tope since 2009. He will face Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Hikmat Udhan in the November 20 polls. Tope had won the 2019 polls by a slender margin of 1,600 votes.

Exuding confidence about his prospects, Tope told PTI that no issue in the constituency is new to him.

"I have worked for every segment. I have not spoken to Jarange. I just keep doing my work. There is a favourable environment for the Maha Vikas Aghadi," Tope said.

Senior television journalist Ravi Munde said the presence of rebels Satish Ghadge (who was with the BJP) and Shivajirao Chothe (who was with Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT)) may lead to division of Maratha votes.

"Other Backward Classes votes will become key in the Ghansawangi constituency. The decisions taken by Jarange in connection with the polls will also be a factor. Other communities are upset with Tope for his help to the Maratha quota agitation," Munde asserted.

Division of votes will help Tope, said resident Vaibhav Joshi, adding the OBC factor will decide who will be next MLA from Ghansawangi.

Former Ghansawangi 'nagar adhyaksh' Rajendra Deshmukh told PTI that Tope's chances will also be hit due to the split in the NCP (in July last year after Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde government).

Even if Jarange does not field candidates, Maratha votes can get split and some can also go to Udhan, he said. PTI AW BNM