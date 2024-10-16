Maharashtra polls: Over 800 centenarian voters in Palghar district

Palghar, Oct 16 (PTI) More than 800 centenarians from Maharashtra’s Palghar district are eligible to vote in the upcoming assembly polls, while nearly 43,000 voters are in the 18-19 age group, an official said on Wednesday.

The district has 22,62,961 voters, including 11,75,627 men, across its six assembly segments. Of these, 227 belong to the third gender, said district election officer and Collector Govind Bodke.

The district is home to over 800 voters above 100 years of age and 19,118 who are more than 85 years old. A total of 17,242 persons with disabilities have registered as voters, he said.

Bodke said 12,422 personnel would be deployed for election duty on November 20 to ensure a smooth electoral process. PTI COR NR