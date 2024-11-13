Maharashtra polls: Police intercept two vehicles carrying Rs 2.30 crore cash in Amravati

Amravati, Nov 13 (PTI) Police intercepted two vehicles carrying nearly Rs 2.30 crore cash in Amravati city of poll-bound Maharashtra on Wednesday, an official said.

Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 20.

"Two vehicles carrying cash were intercepted near Malviya Chowk in Amravati city limits this afternoon. During the operation carried out by the crime branch, the police were told that the vehicles belonged to a single agency and were going from one bank to another," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ganesh Shinde said.

While one vehicle was found to be carrying Rs 2.15 crore cash, another had Rs 14 lakh in it, another official said.

"The police are trying to verify the claim that the cash was being taken from one bank to another, and whether it was legitimate. If nothing illegal is found, then the vehicles and the cash would be released," he said. PTI COR CLS NP