Maharashtra polls: Police seize Rs 8.16 lakh cash from two cars in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) The surveillance mounted by police in the run-up to the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections led to the seizure of cash amounting to Rs 8.16 lakh from two cars in Savner assembly constituency in Nagpur district.

The action was taken by Static Surveillance Teams (SST) on Friday, police said on Saturday.

"Cash consignments amounting to Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5.16 lakh were found in two separate cars in two operations conducted in the morning and evening hours," the police said. Police are questioning drivers of the cars to identify the cash trail and have informed Election Commission Officials, a police officer said. PTI COR NSK