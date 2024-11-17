Maharashtra polls: Rajasthan CM says Congress' indulges in politics of 'jhoot and loot'

Jalgaon, Nov 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday campaigned for the BJP-led Mahayuti in Jalgaon for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls and accused the Congress of politics of "jhoot and loot".

Addressing the Rajasthani community here, Sharma asked them to fulfil their responsibility towards their "karmabhoomi" (place of work) by voting for the Mahayuti and supporting the government's development works.

"The indulges in jhoot and loot ki rajniti. Appeasement is the base of the Congress' politics," he said.

The Rajasthani community migrated here centuries ago and made a name for themselves with hard work and dedication, he said, adding that Rajasthan and Maharashtra have a deep connection as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap symbolise the country's pride and respect.

"Rajasthanis contributed to nation building by making stellar contribution in education, health and social sectors. One Marwari (people from Rajasthan's Marwar region) can influence 1000 people because of contacts developed through their social work," Sharma said.

Hailing the Narendra Modi government, he said the country had seen tremendous progress since 2014 with welfare schemes for the poor and development projects.

"A corruption-free regime is in place. India's global standing has increased and terrorism has ended," he said.

The Rajasthan CM also said his government, in the last 11 months, has completed 50 per cent of assurances given to citizens during assembly polls.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23. PTI MR BNM