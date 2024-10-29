Maharashtra polls: Rs 1.05 cr cash seized from car in Nanded district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Police on Tuesday seized Rs 1.05 crore cash from a car in Maharashtra's Nanded district amid the model code of conduct in place for the state assemble polls next month, an official said.

A police team intercepted the four-wheeler at a check post in the Bhagyanagar area of Nanded and found cash in the vehicle, the official said.

"We are verifying the source of the money and where it was being taken. We have also coordinated with the bank," Nanded Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and counting of votes will take place on November 23. PTI AW ARU