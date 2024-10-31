Maharashtra polls: Rs 17 lakh unaccounted cash seized from vehicle in Ulhasnagar

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) A poll flying squad seized Rs 17 lakh unaccounted cash from a vehicle in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, an official said.

The seizure was made by flying squad number 6, operating in Ulhasnagar assembly constituency, between Kalyan and Murbad at 2am, he said.

"The driver could not give a satisfactory answer about the cash, which was seized and deposited in the state treasury as per norms. A probe is underway to see if the money was to be used for poll purposes. The Income Tax department has been notified," the official added.

Returning Officer Vijayanand Sharma and Assistant RO Kalyani Mohite confirmed the development.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. The model code of conduct is in force across the state since October 15. PTI COR BNM