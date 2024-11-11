Maharashtra polls: Rs 25 lakh seized from car in Latur

Latur, Nov 11 (PTI) A poll flying squad seized Rs 25 lakh from a car in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday amid the model code of conduct for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said.

The car was intercepted near the Zilla Parishad office gate at 3pm, he said.

The action was taken under the guidance of Election Officer Rohini Narhe-Virole, the official said.

The model code of conduct for the assembly polls is in force in the state since October 15.

Poll results will be declared on November 23. PTI COR BNM