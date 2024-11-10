Maharashtra polls: School buses to stay off roads for two days due to poll duty

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Students may face inconvenience as school bus owners have expressed their inability to operate buses for two days, including the polling day for Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20, in view of RTO instructions.

The School Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra (SBOA) has stated that buses will not ply on November 19 and 20 considering the mandatory deployment of tourist and school buses for election duty across Mumbai and its suburbs, as instructed by all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

Additionally, many schools have been designated polling centres, and teaching staff have been assigned election booth duties. This will result in a shortage of teaching staff to attend classes.

The SBOA request the cooperation and understanding of parents, students, and the general public, as per a release issued on Saturday. PTI ZA NSK