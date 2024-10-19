Maharashtra polls: Seat allocation almost done, expect BJP list very soon, says Fadnavis

Nagpur, Oct 19 (PTI) The BJP's first list of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections will be out very soon as issues regarding half of the contentious seats have been resolved, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

Notably, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi late Friday night to iron out differences among the allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP over sharing of seats for the elections.

"The discussion on seat-sharing is in the last stage. The discussions held yesterday were very positive. More than half of the contentious seats have been cleared and only a few constituencies are left which will be cleared within two days. The BJP's first list can come any time very soon," Fadnavis told reporters at Nagpur airport.

He indicated that Mahayuti partners may opt to declare candidates separately.

"We have decided that Mahayuti partners will declare a list of seats as per their convenience," Fadnavis added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are seeking to retain power in the November 20 polls to the 288-member Assembly.

They are challenged by the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress. PTI CLS NSK