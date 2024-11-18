Maharashtra polls: Security cover in Nashik includes 550 Gujarat home guards

Nashik, Nov 18 (PTI) The security personnel deployed to conduct free and fair assembly polls in Nashik in Maharashtra includes 550 home guards from neighbouring Gujarat, an official said.

Campaigning for the November 20 polls ended at 6pm on Monday. Results will be declared on November 23.

"There are 15 assembly seats in the district. The police deployment includes top officials, 54 police inspectors, 134 ASIs and PSIs, 2,317 constables, 450 Maharashtra home guards and 550 Gujarat home guards. We also have 130 Civil Defence Force volunteers, two teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), two teams of Riot Control Squad and three teams of Quick Response Team (QRT)," he said.

In addition to it, one company and one platoon of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and four companies and one platoon of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed, he added.

"There are 50,61,185 voters in the district. Out of these 26,14,096 are men, 24,46,968 women and 121 transgenders. There are 8,796 service electors in the district. We have set up 4,922 polling stations, of which webcasting facilities will be available in 3,280 polling stations. A total of 136 polling stations have been designated as critical, including 61 in Chandwad and 57 in Nandgaon," another official said.

All efforts will be taken to ensure increase in voting percentage, Collector Jalaj Sharma said. PTI COR BNM