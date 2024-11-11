Maharashtra polls: Seeking votes along religious lines against Constitutional values, says Goyal

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) As Maharashtra prepares for assembly elections on November 20, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Monday emphasised that casting ballots along religious lines contradicts the fundamental values enshrined in the Constitution.

Advertisment

He criticised the Congress party for failing to fulfil pre-election promises in states under its governance and accused Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) of collaborating with parties that disseminate fear and misinformation.

"It is inappropriate to encourage voters to choose or reject a party based on religion. Such a stance undermines the constitutional values we uphold," Goyal told reporters in Mumbai.

Urging the electorate to support the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which he described as dedicated to development and progress, he reiterated the importance of individual voting rights, asserting that the decision to vote should be free from religious bias.

Advertisment

During his remarks, Goyal highlighted the Mahayuti's commitment to inclusive policies, urging voters to rise above religious divisions and focus on development.

Goyal expressed confidence that the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, would see significant gains compared to the results of the 2019 assembly elections.

He claimed that the alliance has built trust among the populace by promoting unity and inclusivity.

Advertisment

"Our focus is to ensure that no one is excluded from our development initiatives," Goyal remarked, as he targeted the Congress party and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP for their track record in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, where he accused them of making "false promises" to farmers and youth.

The Mahayuti aims to develop a society sans divisions based on caste, religion, or any other factor, he said.

"People have witnessed the promises made by Congress in other states. They have let down people, including farmers and youths. On the contrary, our coalition offers a clearer path forward for Maharashtra," the Union minister added.

Advertisment

In a pointed attack on Uddhav Thackeray, Goyal said, "Thackeray has joined hands with those parties which spread fear and misinformation among people".

Thackeray needs to demonstrate his leadership, Goyal added.

"Does Thackeray have any respect left for (Hindutva icon VD) Savarkar? Can't he at least request Congress leaders to say a few positive words about Savarkar," Goyal asked.

Advertisment

The campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra polls has gained momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J.P. Nadda addressing rallies.

Goyal asserted that the presence of these leaders would boost the Mahayuti's prospects of victory "as their message of unity and growth resonates with voters across the state".

The BJP MP urged voters to think critically about the future.

Advertisment

"Let us cast our votes for a better Maharashtra, where progress and inclusivity come before divisions. Mahayuti is for growth and harmony where the people of Maharashtra get top priority," he added.

Responding to a query on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's veiled attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Goyal said it was unfortunate that a person who has dedicated his life to serving society is facing criticism.

"Since childhood, he (Adityanath) renounced materialism and entered politics to help people. I have seen people from various religions at Gorakhpur Mutt (of which Adityanath is 'peethadhishwar')," Goyal pointed out.

Advertisment

"I believe he (CM Adityanath) has been in politics for many years, and I have not seen Kharge comment about someone's clothing before. This country values the freedom to dress as one chooses. Clothing is always an individual's choice, just like freedom of speech," the Union minister added.

During a poll rally, Kharge had said "many leaders live in the guise of sadhus and have now become politicians" in a veiled attack on Adityanath.

"On the one hand, you wear 'gerua' (saffron) clothes, and on the other hand, you say 'batoge to katoge'. I would say to the BJP, either wear white clothes or if you are a sanyasi, wear 'gerua' clothes, but then get out of politics," Kharge had said. PTI ND NSK SKL BNM