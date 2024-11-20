Maharashtra polls: Seizures amount to Rs 707 crore, 10,134 C-Vigil app complaints resolved

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) The seizures of cash, alcohol, and other items amid the poll code for the Maharashtra assembly elections amounted to Rs 707 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Out of 10,139 complaints of poll code violations lodged through the C-Vigil app between October 15 and November 20, 10,134 complaints have been resolved, as per the information shared by the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The C-Vigil app allows citizens to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Once a complaint is registered, poll officials conduct investigations and take appropriate action.

Since October 15, state and Central agencies seized assets worth Rs 706.98 crore as part of enforcement activities. These include illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and precious metals, the CEO's office stated.

Advertisment

Polling for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held between 7 AM and 6 PM on Wednesday. Results will be out on Saturday. PTI ND NSK