Maharashtra polls: Sharad Pawar has 'used and thrown' Uddhav, claims BJP's Bawankule

Pune, Oct 17 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar had "used and thrown" Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, his remarks coming in the backdrop of Pawar hinting at a big role, an apparent reference to chief ministership, for colleague Jayant Patil.

Advertisment

Bawankule also said Pawar wants to make his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule Maharashtra chief minister.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of BJP functionaries, Bawankule said "90 per cent" of seats had been finalised in the Mahayuti, the ruling alliance also consisting of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Addressing a rally as part of the 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' campaign of NCP (SP) at Islampur in Sangli district on Wednesday, Pawar said it was everyone's wish that Jayant Patil should take "responsibility to rebuild the state".

Advertisment

Asked about this, Bawankule said, "Uddhav Thackeray has been been used and thrown by Sharad Pawar. Thackeray was taken away from us (BJP) in 2019 and the only agenda was to make him chief minister. He became CM but now his utility for Sharad Pawar and Congress is over. His condition is such that he is running behind Pawar and Congress. He is nowhere now." While Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray had once said he would shut shop rather than ally with the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray has to bow before that party as well as Pawar, Bawankule claimed.

"Why is the status of Matoshree (residence of the Thackerays and main power centre of the Uddhav-led faction) being lowered? He (Uddhav) has to go to Pawar. He has to go to Delhi. His spokesperson (a reference to Sanjay Raut) has to say every morning about CM post," the BJP leader said.

"But the reality is Pawar saheb wants to make Supriya Sule CM of the state. I can say it with conviction," Bawankule asserted.

Advertisment

Targeting the Congress, Bawankule said Nana Patole keeps claiming he wants to be CM, while the post is also being eyed by Vijay Wadettiwar, Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat.

In the Mahayuti, there is no race for the CM post, the BJP leader claimed.

"About 90 per cent seats have been decided by Mahayuti leaders CM Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. There is no number game in the Mahayuti. It is about elective merit of a candidate. The final decision on seat sharing is expected by October 20," he added.

Advertisment

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. PTI SPK BNM