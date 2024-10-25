Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena could field Milind Deora to take on Aaditya in Worli

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena could field its Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora from Worli against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray in the November 20 assembly polls, a party functionary said on Friday.

The functionary added Deora's name has been finalised by the party and it is likely to be announced in a day or two.

Deora too indicated he could be in the fray from Worli.

"Chief Minister @mieknathshinde ji believes that justice for #Worli & Worlikars is long overdue. Together, we're paving the way forward & will share our vision soon. It's Worli NOW!" Deora said in a post on X.

Worli is one of the seats on which Shiv Sena and BJP, both part of the Mahayuti along with Ajit Pawar's NCP, have staked claim.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS has also fielded its candidate from Worli.

Deora represented Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat for two terms and was also a former Union minister. He joined the Shiv Sena from the Congress in January this year.

Worli is one of the six assembly seats that are part of the Mumbai South LS constituency. PTI PR BNM