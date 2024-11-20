Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena worker attacked by Sena (UBT) members, claims Nirupam

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Sanjay Nirupam, the Shiv Sena candidate from Dindoshi in Mumbai, has alleged that a worker of his party was attacked by activists of rival Shiv Sena (UBT) during voting for the Maharashtra assembly polls.

The attack was carried out by "Muslim" supporters of Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Pathanwadi-Sanjay Nagar area, he claimed.

"Hundreds of Muslim workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) were trying to influence voters and obstructing. They later attacked him (Shiv Sena worker) and also tried to intimidate electors," Nirupam told PTI.

This is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, Nirupam said, adding he has lodged a complaint with police.

Nirupam is pitted against Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu from the Dindoshi constituency. PTI PR NSK