Maharashtra polls: Sikh body backs Mahayuti govt

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) The Shri Harnam Singh Khalsa on Monday announced its support to the BJP-led Mahayuti for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In a press conference at Mumbai Press Club area here, Bal Malkit Singh, executive chairman of Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, made the announcement.

"The community is confident the government will continue its efforts for the betterment of the society with the same positive intent and approach in the future," Singh said.

He praised the government's initiatives for Sikhs and allied communities, including representation in the Minority Commission and the formation of a Punjabi Literature Academy. PTI KK BNM