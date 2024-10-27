Maharashtra polls: Silver items worth Rs 3.31 lakh seized from car in Bhiwandi

Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) A joint team of the poll flying squad and police on Sunday seized silver items worth Rs 3.31 lakh in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The operation was carried out by the flying squad of Bhiwandi West assembly seat and Narpoli police amid the model code of conduct in place for the November 20 Maharashtra polls, he added.

"A vehicle was stopped at around 3am and 72 boxes with silver articles worth Rs 2.08 crore were found. While the occupants of the car could account for 60 boxes containing items worth Rs 2.04 crore, they could not give details or documents for the remaining boxes. The items in these 12 boxes were worth Rs 3.31 lakh," he said.

Further probe is underway, the Narpoli police station official said. PTI COR BNM