Maharashtra polls: SST seizes gold worth Rs 1.43 cr in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) The static surveillance team (SST) of the Election Commission seized 1.95 kg of gold worth Rs 1.43 crore in the western suburb of Dahisar here, police said on Monday.

During a routine inspection on Sunday night, the SST team found two persons carrying a bag and walking in the area suspiciously, an official said.

The duo were intercepted, and gold bangles were found in the bag. The men claimed they worked in a jewellery polishing unit but failed to produce necessary documents for the valuables, he said.

The team seized 1.95 kg of gold worth Rs 1.43 crore from the men, the official said, adding that the income tax department was informed for further probe.

SSTs have been deployed across Maharashtra for the November 20 Assembly elections. PTI ZA ARU