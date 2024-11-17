Maharashtra polls: Telangana CM lying about fulfilment of poll promises, claims AP minister

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Health Minister and BJP leader Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was lying about the Congress government fulfilling election promises in the southern state.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Yadav accused Reddy of spreading lies while campaigning for Maha Vikas Aghadi for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

"Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is lying about the Congress government fulfilling poll promises. The Reddy government has been enumerating beneficiaries (of schemes) for the last year," Yadav claimed.

Reddy had promised Rs 4,000 pension for senior citizens but even after a year is passed, the enumeration process is underway, Yadav said.

"The Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh had hiked pension for senior citizens from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 and the divyang pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000.

"The Reddy government had promised Rs 500 per LPG cylinder but the evaluation of beneficiaries is yet to be completed. In Andhra Pradesh, people were promised three free gas cylinders. The first of three cylinders was provided to 1.55 crore people this Diwali," Yadav claimed.

He accused the Telangana government of failing to generate employment and not implementing health insurance. PTI MR NSK