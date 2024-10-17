Maharashtra polls: Top Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders meet MLAs, prospective candidates

New Update
Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) The top brass of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday evening met its MLAs and prospective candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls scheduled for November 20.
Sitting MLAs and prospective candidates had a one-on-one meeting with senior leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Desai and Sanjay Raut.
Party candidates were given instructions regarding the assembly polls and precautions they need to take while campaigning as well as filling nomination forms.
Assembly poll results will be declared on November 23. PTI PR BNM