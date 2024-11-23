Maharashtra polls: Two independents win, down from 13 in 2019

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Two independent candidates won in the Maharashtra assembly polls, results of which were declared on Saturday.

Sharaddada Sonawane emerged victorious from Junnar seat in Pune district, while Shivaji Shattupa Patil won from Changad in Kolhapur.

Incidentally, the outgoing assembly had 13 independent MLAs.

A total of 4,136 candidates were in the fray for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, of which 2,086 were independents.

Sonawane, who rebelled against the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and contested as an independent, defeated NCP (SP) candidate Satyashil Sherkar by a margin of 6664 votes. Sonawane secured 73,355 votes, while Sherkar received 66,691.

Sitting NCP MLA Atul Benke, who was the Mahayuti's official candidate, was pushed to third place. He managed to get 48,100 votes.

In the Chandgad, Shivaji Patil won by a margin of 24,134 votes against NCP candidate Rajesh Narsinhrao Patil. PTI KK BNM