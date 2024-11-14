Maharashtra polls: Union minister Chouhan promises relief to soybean farmers

Nagpur, Nov 14 (PTI) Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said soybean will be purchased even if moisture content is 15 per cent.

Campaigning in Nagpur South West seat for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said farmers must not worry.

When the soybean price came down the government immediately increased import duty on palm oil from zero to 27.5 per cent, Chouhan pointed out.

"I want to tell farmers that soybean will be taken at the procurement centre even if moisture is 15 per cent against earlier limit of 12 per cent," he said.

Chouhan also said the Union government had given relief to onion farmers. PTI CLS BNM