Maharashtra polls: VBA candidate injured after stones pelted at his car in Hingoli

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar, Nov 19 (PTI) A candidate of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi was injured after unidentified persons pelted stones on his car in Maharashtra's Hingoli district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.
The attack occurred around 1.30 am in the Selsura Pati locality on Hingoli-Kalamnuri Road, an official said.
He said five unidentified persons in a four-wheeler hurled stones at VBA candidate Dilip Maske's car.
The official said Maske suffered a head injury and was taken to Nanded for further treatment.
Maske will be contesting the November 20 state polls from the Kalamnuri assembly constituency.
A case has been registered against five unidentified persons in Kalamnuri police station, police said.