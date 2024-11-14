Maharashtra polls: Versova-Ghatkopar metro rail timings extended for voting day

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Mumbai Metro One on Thursday said it would extend operating hours on Maharashtra assembly poll voting day on November 20.

On polling day, the first metro will depart from Versova and Ghatkopar at 4 am, while the last service will be operated at 1am on November 21, ensuring early and late travel options for polling staff, a release said.

"This measure is intended to facilitate smooth transportation for personnel who are required to arrive at polling stations by 5am and secure election materials later in the evening. This extension aligns with Mumbai Metro One's commitment to assist the BMC in facilitating early morning and late night travel needs of polling station officers and employees in Mumbai's city and suburban districts," it stated.

The release said BMC had requested Mumbai Metro One for extending the running hours as the line connects major Western Railway and Central Railway station, making it a vital link for election staff to reach their designated polling booths on time. PTI KK BNM