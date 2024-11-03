Maharashtra polls: Will support two candidates in Parvati and Daund, says Jarange

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday said he would support two candidates from Parvati and Daund in the November 20 assembly polls, though he said their names will be disclosed later.
The two seats are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which Jarange has often accused of opposing Maratha reservations.
Jarange had earlier announced he would support candidates in Phulambri, Kannad (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Hingoli, Pathari (in Parbhani) and Hadgaon (in Nanded).
He had claimed he would work to defeat sitting MLAs of Bhokardan (in Jalna), Gangapur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Kalamnuri (Hingoli), Gangakhed and Jintur (in Parbhani) and Ausa in Latur. These MLAs are from the Mahayuti government.
The last date for withdrawing nominations is November 4. The results will be declared on November 23. PTI ND BNM