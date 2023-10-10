Maharashtra Pollution Control Board holds public hearing on proposed mining ore projects

Gadchiroli, Oct 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Tuesday conducted a public hearing for the proposed five mining ore projects in Gadchiroli district amid a demand for giving priority to local people in employment.

Hundreds of residents from 45 Gramsabha areas participated in the public hearing held at the district collectorate.

Senior officials of MPCB, district collectorate, representatives of mining companies, local MP, MLAs, and others attended the hearing.

According to officials, the tender process for mining ore in 46.57 hectares of land in Zendapar area in Korchi tehsil of Gadchiroli district has been completed and five companies have been given the approval for mining ore projects.

During the hearing, a detailed presentation on the mining process was given. Similarly, concepts like environmental management, community responsibilities and wildlife management were explained to the local people.

In an interaction, residents and leaders said the rights of gram sabhas under the Forest Rights Act should not be exploited. They also demanded that natural resources and tribals' places of worship should not be destroyed.

Gadchiroli MP Ashok Nete, MLAs Krishna Gajbe and Devrao Holi demanded that local people be given the priority in jobs.

A Congress leader said the administration should take permission from gram sabhas to keep tabs on pollution and create independent infrastructure for the transportation of minerals.

A resident, present at the hearing, said the companies should take gram sabhas in confidence while undertaking any work.