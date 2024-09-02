Maharashtra prison dept's community radio initiative shows results, set to be expanded

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday approved expansion of the prison department's community radio initiative in all jails in the state since it was bringing about positive changes in the mentality of inmates, an official said.

The community radio initiative was introduced in Nagpur, Yeraweada, Nashik and Kolhapur Central jails in an attempt to bring mental change in prisoners and discourage them from criminal tendencies, the official said.

"The prisons department observed there was a positive change in the mentality of the prisoners through the motivational activity of the community radio service. After running the initiative successfully in major prisons, the prison department had sought permission from the home department to implement it in other jails," he said.

"The approval has come. A government resolution (GR) in this regard was issued by the home department on Monday. Maharashtra has nine central prisons, 31 district prisons, 19 open prisons and 172 secondary prisons. The initiative will be implemented in these prisons in the near future," he said.

It will help prisoners with information, counselling as well as entertainment through radio jockeys, who will be selected from within the prisons itself, he added. PTI DC BNM