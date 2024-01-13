Maharashtra progressing by ensuring justice to all: CM Shinde

Palghar, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra is on the path of development by ensuring justice to all social groups, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the 19th All India Marathi Literary Conference in Virar, Shinde said the strong foundation of the Marathi language has led to its global spread.

He also spoke about the plans to construct the Marathi language Bhavan at Girgaum seafront in Mumbai.

"Maharashtra is progressing towards development by ensuring justice for all social groups. We are committed to building a developed Maharashtra," he said.

Shinde said Marathi people remain connected to their language, roots and the culture irrespective of the country they are settled in for work.

The chief minister listed several infrastructure projects that have contributed to the development of the state, including the Sewri-Nhava Sheva MTHL among others.

He said the Mumbai-Pune "Missing Link", the world's widest tunnel under construction, will reduce the travel time to Pune by 30 minutes once completed.

"Maharashtra has a rich cultural heritage. Saint poets, writers, artists, and others have significantly contributed to the enrichment of the Marathi language, and this strong foundation has led to the global spread of Marathi," Shinde said.

He said the next All India Marathi Literary conference would be held in Vashi in Navi Mumbai. PTI COR NSK