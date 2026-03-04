Maharashtra promoting bamboo cultivation to boost rural employment, curb plastic use: Minister Naik

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is striving to promote bamboo cultivation across the state, highlighting its potential to generate rural employment, preserve traditional artisan skills, and reduce reliance on plastic, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said on Wednesday.

The minister said government procurement rates for bamboo products will be considered to stabilise markets and encourage production.

Replying during a discussion in the legislative assembly, Naik said bamboo can now be cultivated in Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh in the north-western part of the state.

The government plans to expand awareness campaigns, particularly in Konkan, to encourage more farmers to adopt bamboo cultivation, he said.

Naik said the state has implemented the ‘Atal Bamboo Samruddhi Yojana’, which provides farmers with financial support to grow bamboo for one to three years. Under the scheme, farmers can earn up to Rs 7 lakh per 1.5 hectares, with high-quality saplings now available through tissue-culture methods, he said.

Maharashtra, the third-largest bamboo-producing state in India, has the potential to create substantial employment and income for tribal and rural communities, the minister said. High-quality bamboo, now growing up to 60 feet, ensures better productivity and sustainable crafts.

With the advent of low-cost plastics, the use of bamboo had declined, threatening traditional livelihoods and local crafts. This has particularly impacted the Burud community, known for producing a variety of bamboo products, including mats, furniture, and household items.

He said the government aims to revive traditional bamboo industries and provide permanent employment opportunities to tribal and rural youth.

Bamboo training centres have been established in districts such as Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, with around 17,000 people trained so far, he said.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has announced loans up to Rs 10 crore per unit for bamboo-based industries. The state plans to support the production of bamboo furniture, handicrafts, composite materials, and even energy and charcoal products, he said.

Future policies may also mandate 10 per cent bamboo content in government furniture and encourage its use in hotels and commercial establishments, he said.

Special attention has been given to preserving the skills of master artisans who craft bamboo into furniture, tools, and handicrafts. Proposals include monthly honoraria for elderly craftsmen and organised training programs for youth to ensure continuity of traditional bamboo arts, he said.

Members who participated in the debate suggested expanding bamboo plantations on forest lands by enabling coordination between gram panchayats, the forest department, and Non-Governmental Organisations, as well as providing water rights and permissions for large-scale cultivation.

They said artisans often lack access to quality raw bamboo, which puts their skills and livelihoods at risk.

With these initiatives, Maharashtra is positioning itself as a leader in bamboo-based economic development, combining environmental conservation, rural employment, and the preservation of traditional crafts, the minister said.

In rural areas, particularly in Palghar district, forest land allotted to tribal families is being used for bamboo plantations, with awareness campaigns encouraging cultivation, he said.

The employment guarantee scheme and initiatives under the Bamboo Board aim to provide both employment and market access, including opportunities to sell bamboo products in malls and commercial outlets, he added. PTI MR NR