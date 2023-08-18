Maharashtra: Protesting tardy probe into suicide of brother and his wife, man chops off finger; video goes viral

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Alleging that the police were not taking any action against the culprits who drove his brother and sister-in-law to suicide, a 43-year-old man on Friday chopped off his finger on camera in Maharashtra's Satara district.

If the state government did not take action, he would chop off a body part every week, said Dhananjay Nanavare in a video which went viral.

The incident took place near Phaltan town, said a police official.

Nandkumar Nanavare and his wife Ujjwala Nanavare had allegedly ended their lives at Ulhasnagar town in Thane district last month.

In the video, Dhananjay alleged that a "minister" was involved in the case, and his brother named him before dying, but no action was being taken.

Until he got justice, he would cut a body part every week and send it to the government, he said, before proceeding to chop off a finger with a dagger.

Later he landed at the Phaltan city police station and was rushed to a hospital. He is now admitted to a private hospital in Pune, the police official said, adding that probe was on. PTI DC KRK