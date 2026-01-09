Maharashtra declares public holiday in cities voting on January 15

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Friday announced that Thursday, January 15, will be a public holiday in areas falling under the 29 municipal corporations where polling for civic elections will be held, an official said.

The holiday will apply to government and semi-government offices, corporations, boards, public undertakings, banks and central government offices within the jurisdiction of the civic bodies.

The poll commission said administrative preparations, including readiness of EVMs (electronic voting machines), have been completed, and urged the public to take an active part in the democratic exercise.

In a separate order, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare directed that adequate numbers of polling and counting personnel be appointed and that all such officials complete required training in time. He said strict action will be taken against those officials who skip the training.

Waghmare issued the instruction during poll review meetings on January 6 and 7. Commission secretary Suresh Kakani, inspector-general of police Manojkumar Sharma, municipal commissioners, police commissioners and district superintendents of police of all 29 municipal corporations were among the other officials who attended.

The cities where voting for civic polls will be held include Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Nashik, Malegaon, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Ichalkaranji, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded-Waghala, Parbhani, Jalna, Latur, Amravati, Akola, Nagpur and Chandrapur.

Officials were instructed to ensure smooth conduct of polling and counting, to familiarise staff with arrangements at polling stations, and to take every precaution to avoid inconvenience to voters. Polling stations must have reliable electricity, drinking water, shade and toilet facilities, the poll commission said.

Priority should be given at polling stations to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, lone parents with children, pregnant women, and other vulnerable voters, and ramps and wheelchairs should be provided, it said.

Kakani said that the campaign period for the civic polls ends at 5.30 pm on January 13, after which no election-related advertisements may be published or broadcast in electronic, print or any other media. Consequently, there will be no pre-certification or permission for paid print advertisements after the close of campaigning, he added.