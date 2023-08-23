Maharashtra: Pune celebrates landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon with prayers and special screenings

Pune, Aug 23 (PTI) The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface was celebrated on Wednesday in Pune city of Maharashtra with the beating of drums and distribution of sweets in various areas.

Advertisment

People danced to the beats of drums outside the famous Dagadusheth Ganapati temple.

At the New English School of Deccan Education Society, a special live telecast of the Chandrayaan descent was organised for students.

Immediately after the Chandrayaan landed on the Moon, celebrations began on the premises of the school with the beating of drums and distributing of sweets. The national tricolour was waived and slogans were raised.

According to organisers, experts in the field of space research enlightened students about the Moon, the natural satellite of the Earth, and various lunar missions.

Earlier in the day, the city unit of Shiv Sena performed 'aarti' for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan 3. PTI SPK NSK