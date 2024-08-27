Maharashtra PWD informed Navy about rust on Shivaji statue six days before collapse

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) had flagged concerns over rust gathering on Shivaji Maharaj's statue and suggested permanent measures in a letter sent to a Naval official just six days before the structure collapsed in coastal Sindhudurg district.

The 35-foot statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on Navy Day (December 4) last year, crashed on Monday afternoon amid strong winds.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy.

In a letter sent to Naval commander Abhishek Karbhari, Area Coastal Security Officer and Area Civil-Military Liaison Officer, on August 20, an assistant engineer of the PWD in Malvan taluka of Sindhudurg district highlighted that parts of the statue were gathering rust and it was looking "unpleasant".

“You have installed a statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort. The statue's artist, Jaydeep Apte, undertook some repair works in June.” “The exposure to the ocean winds and rains has resulted in the nuts and bolts—used for fixing the statue on the fort—catching the rust. The whole statue now looks highly unpleasant,” the PWD engineer stated in the letter, the copy of which is with PTI.

The PWD engineer stated that tourists, local residents, and people’s representatives who visit the fort throughout the year expressed disappointment over the appearance of the statue.

"You are requested to communicate with the artist of the statue and undertake permanent measures,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy on Tuesday said it has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this "unfortunate accident".

CM Shinde claimed winds were blowing at 45 km per hour when the statue collapsed.

State PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan on Monday stated that officials had written to the Navy about the rust on the statue.

Police have filed a case against the contractor, Jaydeep Apte, and the structural consultant, Chetan Patil.

The charges include sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to culpable homicide, endangering life or personal safety, attempt to murder, and cheating, as well as Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for mischief causing damage to public property.

Facing criticism from the Opposition, Chief Minister Shinde has assured that the statue will be rebuilt.

