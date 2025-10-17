Maharashtra: Rahuri MLA Shivaji Kardile passes away

Pune, Oct 17 (PTI) BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile, who represented the Rahuri constituency in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district, passed away following a heart attack on Friday, sources close to the family said.

He was 66.

Kardile suffered a heart attack in the morning. He was rushed to a hospital in Ahilyanagar, where doctors declared him dead, said the family sources.

The lawmaker is survived by his wife, a son and daughters. His last rites will be performed later in the day.

Kardile began his political career as a sarpanch. He was first elected as the BJP MLA from Rahuri in 2009. He retained the seat in 2014 but lost to the NCP’s Prajakta Tanpure in 2019, before regaining it in 2024.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed seat in Ahilyanagar district, condoled with Kardile’s family. “The people-oriented work he did in various positions such as MLA, Minister of State, Chairman of Ahilyanagar District Bank, etc., will always be remembered,” said Pawar on X. PTI SPK NR