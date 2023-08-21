Maharashtra: Railway crossing gateman shot dead in Raigad

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) The gateman of a railway crossing in Maharashtra's Raigad district was shot dead on Monday morning, a police official said.

Advertisment

The incident took place near Kolad station close to Tise village and the body of Chandrakant Satu Kamble was found inside his duty room near the railway crossing, he said.

"The place has no CCTVs and Kamble was alone on duty when he was killed. A passerby say him lying in a pool of blood and informed police. Kamble was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors there declared him dead on arrival," he said.

"We have registered a case of murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code provisions against unidentified person/s. Efforts are on to solve the case," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM