Maharashtra: Railways' road over-bridge becomes operational in Kalyan-Vitthalwadi section in Thane

Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) A road over-bridge (ROB) passing over railway tracks has become operational between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which manned level crossings at these points have been shut, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

The ROB had been commissioned by the Central Railway and the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC), an official release said.

"The manned level crossing gate no. 1A between Kalyan-Vitthalwadi has been closed for road traffic as the option of new ROB flyover is now made available. With this, a continuous 5 km stretch of Kalyan-Vitthalwadi-Ulhasnagar and some portions in Ulhasnagar-Ambarnath section has become free of any Level crossing gates," the Central Railway said in the release.

It will help in ensuring more safety and punctuality of suburban local and express trains in this section. And it will also help increase the speed of trains, it said.

Advertisment

The work of ROB flyover construction worth Rs 17 crore started on June 10, 2022 and completed on August 8 this year, the release said.

"The construction work was completed in 14 months. It is one of the fastest completion of construction of a ROB flyover," it added.

Closure of this level crossing gate and opening of ROB flyover will reduce detention of both rail and road traffic. It will save an average one to two minutes of each train, it said, adding that a total of 224 suburban local trains, 80 mail express trains and 20 goods trains run in this section on a daily basis. PTI COR NP