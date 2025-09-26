Maharashtra rains: Bawankule decries black flag protests during leaders' visits, warns of action

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Black flag protests against leaders visiting flood-affected areas in Maharashtra will not be tolerated and action could be taken against those behind such acts, state minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Friday.

It is not right that convoys of leaders are stopped at such places by protesters, he added.

Several parts of Maharashtra, especially Marathwada, received heavy rains since September 20, destroying crops on thousands of hectares and leaving several lakh farmers in acute distress.

"If anyone wants to make a statement, I am open to accepting it, but this (showing black flags) is not the way to protest. If it continues, we will also have to respond in the same manner. Action may be initiated against such people," Bawankule told reporters in Amravati.

Farmers who lost crops, livestock and houses due to heavy rain and flooding would not be left behind in the compensation process, and BJP party workers have been asked to ensure that not a single farmer is left out during the damage assessment process, the minister said.

Bawankule, who was in Amravati to review issues concerning the teachers' constituency and also held discussions with BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, acknowledged difficulties in e-KYC procedures due to server downtime.

"I have spoken with the information technology department. The IT, revenue and agriculture departments are coordinating to facilitate and expedite the mandatory process," the minister said.

Asked about senior officials attending a dance event when Dharashiv district was reeling under floods, Bawankule said he had sought a detailed report from the revenue divisional commissioner. Appropriate action will be initiated once the report is submitted, he added.

He also rejected NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil's demand of Rs 50,000 annual financial aid for flood-affected farmers.

"These are liars and they will never implement such things. We are the people who actually implement and help the state's farmers. Whenever calamity struck, it was the Devendra Fadnavis government that extended help. When Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, he had all the powers but never fulfilled his promises," Bawankule claimed.

Asserting that it was not the time for allegations, Bawankule said farmers are in dire need and the state government is committed to helping each one of hem. PTI ND BNM