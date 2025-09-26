Maharashtra rains: Cong to launch protest on Oct 3; govt relief package 'pittance', says Sapkal

Buldhana, Sep 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday said his party will launch an agitation on October 3 as the state government's aid package following heavy rains is a pittance as affected farmers will not even get Rs 3000 per hectare.

Sapkal, who visited flood-affected villages in Motalataluka, including Kamkhed, Gulbheli, Rahehra Dabhol Tanda and Nalkund, as well as Deulghat and Padali in Buldhana taluka, said crop losses are extensive and urgent relief is needed.

The state government must declare "wet drought", provide Rs 50,000 per hectare in compensation, Rs 2 lakh per acre for land washed away, free seeds and fertilisers for the Rabi season, and comprehensive loan waiver, he said.

"The government's current aid package is a pittance. Farmers won't even receive Rs 3,000 per hectare. Congress has fought for farmers' rights on the streets before, and we will launch a statewide agitation on October 3," he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP-led state government over its handling of the agrarian crisis, Sapkal said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should return from Delhi only after securing a substantial relief package for flood-affected farmers.

Or else, Fadnavis should just remain there, the Congress leader said.

Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital during the day and urged him to help farmers who have faced losses due to heavy rains that lashed the state recently. The CM told reporters he handed over a memorandum to the PM and briefed him about the situation in the aftermath of heavy rains.

Sapkal alleged the Fadnavis government was busy making empty announcements while farmers across Maharashtra are facing devastation due to incessant rains since May and heavy downpours in September.

"The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister only visited farms for photo-ops without announcing any concrete assistance. Now the Chief Minister has gone to Delhi but instead of seeking relief for flood-hit farmers, he is discussing the Surjagad iron ore mining project. This is outrageous," Sapkal claimed. PTI MR BNM