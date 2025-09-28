Maharashtra rains: Fadnavis reviews relief ops, urges evacuation in vulnerable areas

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reviewed the rainfall situation and ongoing relief operations in eight Marathwada districts and Solapur, and directed officials to intensify field-level efforts.

Incessant rains battered several parts of Marathwada on Saturday, cutting off villages and inundating low-lying roads and bridges in the traditionally drought-prone region.

Solapur, located in western Maharashtra, has also witnessed heavy rains and crop damage.

With water discharge from dams being increased due to heavy rainfall, Fadnavis stressed the need to focus on evacuating people from vulnerable areas, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

As per the CMO statement, Fadnavis held discussions with collectors of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv, Parbhani and Solapur districts and took stock of the situation arising from heavy rains and floods.

"All officials must remain on the ground and closely monitor relief and rescue operations," he said.

Taking note of reports of fodder shortage in some areas, the chief minister directed the immediate supply of fodder for livestock.

He reviewed the discharge situation of dams across the state and directed the Water Resources Department to coordinate closely with local administrations and remain on high alert.

Due to around 150 mm of rainfall in the catchment and dam area of the Jayakwadi project, 1,25,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water is being released into the Godavari River, which may increase up to 1.5 lakh cusecs, it said.

From the Majalgaon dam, 41,701 cusecs of water were being released, which has been reduced from the earlier 95,000 cusecs.

Amid heavy rainfall in Dharashiv, Solapur, Ahilyanagar and Beed districts, 75,000 cusecs of water were being discharged from the Sina Kolegaon dam, while in some places the discharge was 60,000 cusecs.

Additionally, 1 lakh cusecs of water were being released from the Ujani dam, the statement said.

The CMO, in a series of posts on X, said that 4,002 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas in Solapur so far, while around 6,500 have been housed in relief camps, where arrangements have been made for food, water, and medical care.

Damage assessments of affected houses are underway, and immediate assistance of Rs 10,000, along with 10 kg of rice and 10 kg of wheat, is being provided to each affected family, it said.

The administration has coordinated with local entrepreneurs and community leaders to organise relief measures, establishing district and taluka-level relief centres, and health camps will be conducted under the local administration.

As many as 17 dams in Beed have reached their full capacity, while two reservoirs are around 90 per cent full, with water being released only from Majalgaon, the CMO said.

Several villages in Wadwani taluka have been cut off, and essential assistance is being provided in these areas. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army are deployed in Beed for rescue operations.

Heavy rainfall affected at least 48 areas in Beed district on Saturday, with villages along riverbanks being put on alert.

At least 60 people have been relocated from Ashti, it stated.

As per the CMO statement, 2,567 families have been moved to safer locations this month, and 10 people have lost their lives; financial aid has been provided to eight of the affected families.

Heavy rainfall affected around 26 areas in Jalna, and 48 out of 51 irrigation projects in the district are overflowing.

Rescue operations have been carried out in Bhoypur, Arjunnagar, Lalbagh, and Khandasari, where 225 people were relocated, and 52 others were rescued from flood-affected areas.

Since June, nine people have lost their lives in the district, the post stated.

In Nanded, heavy rainfall lashed 23 areas on Saturday and 13 on Sunday, inundating catchment areas of the Godavari, Manjara, and Manyad rivers, and 67 people were rescued.

At least 424 people are in 16 relief camps set up in the district, the CMO stated.

Damage assessments indicate that 56 houses were destroyed, and immediate assistance is being provided to the affected families.

More than 500 people have been evacuated from Ahmadpur, Nivadi, Udgir, Chakur, Renapur, and Jalkot areas of Latur and housed in relief camps.

Approximately 60 roads and bridges were inundated earlier, but they have now been cleared for traffic. Although the situation is under control in Latur, NDRF teams remain on standby.

In Parbhani, 1,386 people were relocated due to heavy rains over the last few days.

The district in Marathwada has reported six deaths due to rain-related incidents since June this year.

The CMO tweeted that nearly 23 areas in the Hingoli district have been affected by heavy rainfall, and 10 villages were cut off, but the water is gradually receding.

At least 13 people have lost their lives, and financial assistance has been provided to their families.

A relief fund of Rs 231.27 crore has been allocated for distribution in the district.

According to the CMO, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has received 818.5 mm of rainfall so far, significantly higher than the average of 581.7 mm.

Around 68 revenue circles have reported heavy rainfall.

In Dharashiv, six villages have been cut off due to heavy rains, and 3,615 people have been safely relocated to safer locations, the CMO said.