Maharashtra rains: Govt wants affected farmers to get relief amount before Diwali, says Shinde

Pune, Sep 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is disbursing funds for flood affected farmers and wants to ensure that relief money reaches all of them before Diwali, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.

Many parts of the state, especially Marathwada, have seen very heavy rains since September 20, leading to flooding, resulting in severe crop damage and distress to farmers.

Speaking to reporters here, Shinde said, "We have visited fields and inspected the situation. Our government stands firmly with the farmers. We have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted a letter to him seeking help. Whenever a crisis arises, the Centre has always extended support," he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains, Shinde added.

The CM and Shinde had met Shah when the Union minister was on a one-day visit to Mumbai on Thursday. On Friday, Fadnavis had met the PM in New Delhi and sought help through the National Disaster Relief Fund.

"Funds are being given for rebuilding houses, for livestock, for damaged crops and also for loss of lives. It is the government's stand that farmers should receive money in their hands before Diwali," Shinde added.

On the Opposition claiming the help from the state government was too little, Shinde said such critics must "go to the fields to see the tears and conditions of the people" rather than indulge in politics.

While Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has called the relief amount declared so far as "pittance", Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray has said the state government must announce Rs 50,000 per hectare of relief to the affected farmers. PTI COR BNM