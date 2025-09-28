Maharashtra rains: Shinde reviews situation; asks emergency systems in Konkan to be fully alert

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday reviewed the flood situation in many parts of the state and directed the emergency systems of Konkan region to maintain high readiness due to the 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

He held a meeting through video conference with Konkan Divisional Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi along with collectors of Thane, Raigad and Palghar.

"Top priority should be given to preventing harm to humans and animals," a release issued by the Thane district administration quoted him as saying.

The district administrations must be ready to handle any emergency situation, Shinde said.

The Deputy CM also asked authorities to pay special attention to dangerous buildings in Thane, Bhiwandi, and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation limits to ensure immediate evacuation in case of any threat of collapse amid rains, the release said.

In Raigad area, he gave instructions to immediately evacuate areas if there is a possibility of landslides, it added.

Shinde also reviewed the heavy rain and flooding situation in Marathwada districts, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Nanded, and Ahilyanagar.

Shinde said local MLAs and office bearers have been instructed to provide food and essential items to affected persons.

Shinde said the state government will soon provide assistance to affected farmers by "setting aside some conditions" as the need of the hour was to provide immediate relief. PTI COR BNM